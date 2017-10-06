DENSO to add 1K jobs, invest $1 billion into Blount County facility

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Haslam made an announcement Friday the creation of 1,000 new jobs in East Tennessee.

DENSO will create new jobs in Maryville and invest $1 billion to help its Blount County facility a primary manufacturing center in North America for electrification and safety systems.

“We want to thank DENSO for choosing to expand in Maryville, creating 1,000 new jobs and investing $1 billion in Blount County,” Haslam said. “This is a huge win for the state of Tennessee and Maryville. DENSO has been a part of Tennessee for over 30 years and continues to be a great part of our state. I appreciate DENSO for continually investing in Tennessee and helping us become one step closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

DENSO has had a presence in the state for almost three decades and has two locations: Maryville and Athens.

“Tennessee is No. 1 for growth in automotive employment in the Southeast since 2011, adding over 22,000 jobs, and it is because of companies like DENSO that the automotive sector continues to have momentum in our state,” Rolfe said. “I want to thank DENSO for choosing to expand in Maryville, creating over 1,000 new jobs and investing $1 billion. DENSO is a great partner to Tennessee and look forward to seeing its continued success in our state.”