Comedian Ralphie May dies at 45 after suffering cardiac arrest

WKRN staff Published: Updated:
Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Standup comedian Ralphie May died Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest.

ABC News confirmed he passed away at a private home in Las Vegas after battling weeks of pneumonia.

May had cancelled a handful of shows over the last month in an effort to recover. He had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas and was scheduled to be in Nashville on Oct. 10.

May, who was just 45 years old, is survived by his wife, Lahna Turner, and children, April June May and August James May.

