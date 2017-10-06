Clinton man accused of threatening 3 judges

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A man in Clinton is accused of writing multiple threatening letters to judges.

An Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ronald Jennings Taylor, 52, with one count of retaliation for past action on Tuesday. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Taylor was booked into the Anderson County Jail on Friday on unrelated charges.

TBI said they began investigating threats made against three Anderson County Judges in November 2016 at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark. Agents said the investigation revealed Taylor wrote letters threatening to harm the judges and mailed them to the judges.