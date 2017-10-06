Bye week keeps Knoxville wedding venue busy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturdays in the fall are precious, but this one has special value because it’s bye week for the Vols.

No UT home game means guests don’t have to choose between coming to your event or watching the game. The Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farms was preparing Friday afternoon for a wedding on Saturday. It’s one of 16 events they’re working on this week alone.

Bye week isn’t the only reason this weekend is so popular. Traditionally, October is one of the drier months of the year. The leaves are just starting to change. At venues like Hunter Valley Farms, sitting on the water surrounded by trees can be very picturesque.

The team at Hunter Valley isn’t just preparing for Saturday’s wedding, but also seven others off site, and that’s just this weekend. President and CEO Nancy Barger says when people call to book on the bye week, she already knows why.

“When you have a home game at UT, finding a hotel for your guests is virtually impossible. If it is possible, they are going to be paying triple to quadruple what they would normally pay for a hotel room. That alone, and getting Ubers and car services, and then trying to get people theoretically to come to the wedding. If they do come, you don’t want them sitting on their phones under the table,” Barger said.

Barger says next year’s bye week falls on October 6. She says they’re already nearly booked full for the week.