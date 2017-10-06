‘Brady Bunch’ cast visits WATE 6 On Your Side

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many celebrities are staying in Knoxville over the weekend.

The FanBoy Expo kicked off its “Totally Awesome Weekend” Friday. The event gives fans the opportunity to meet many of their favorite stars.

Celebrity guests include members of “The Brady Bunch” cast, a special cast reunion of “Aliens,” Carrie Henn, Ricco Ross and more. Also, there will be wrestling guests including Glenn Jacobs, Sgt. Slaughter and Teddy Long. Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider and NASCAR legend Harry Gant will be in attendance.

For a schedule and ticket information, visit FanBoy’s website.

 

