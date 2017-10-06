Barefoot 5K to raise money for Samaritan Place

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: The Barefoot Benefit/UT)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee business students are hosting a 5K to use their knowledge outside of the classroom.

The race will benefit Samaritan Place, an emergency shelter for seniors in Knoxville.

Many participants will be running barefoot because some researchers say running without shoes can lead to fewer knee injuries.

The event will be Oct. 15. at Sequoyah Hills Park. The festival and registration for the race will begin at noon. The 5K starts at 2 p.m. and there will be a fun run at 2:15 p.m.

For more information, visit the race’s website.

