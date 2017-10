KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteer organizations across East Tennessee will be showcasing opportunities for involvement.

The Volunteer East Tennessee Expo will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m at West Town Mall.

Many organizations will have booths including Alzheimer’s Association, The Muse Knoxville, Great Schools Partnerships, Zoo Knoxville and more.

Also, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in on DIY service projects and more.