Tennessee Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn to run for U.S. Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn announced she is running for the United States Senate.

In a campaign video, she calls herself a “hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative.” She goes on to say, “I’m politically incorrect and proud of it.”

Recently, Blackburn took on the NFL by filing a resolution about how people should behave during the playing of the national anthem.

Blackburn claims many Senate Republicans “act like democrats or worse.”

She says she is “100-percent” pro-life and is against Planned Parenthood.

“I believe in President Trump’s immigration ban and I will fight with him every step of the way to build that wall,” said Blackburn.