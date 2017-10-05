Mexican restaurant has lowest Knox County health inspection score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If restaurant employees are to be aware of dozens of health rules they’re required to follow, the state figures their boss, the restaurant manager, should be explaining those regulations to his workers. So, one of the questions inspectors direct to the person in charge has to do with their supervisory responsibilities.

Soccer Taco, 9 Market Square – Grade: 77 New Grade: 97

The lowest scoring restaurant of the week is a 77 at Soccer Taco in Market Square.

A 77 is a passing grade. Below 70 is considered unsanitary.

In his report, the inspector writes the person-in-charge, the restaurant manager, was unable to demonstrate knowledge of food safety requirements. Also, according to the health report, the manager was unaware of the employee illness policy. As a result, the manager was unable to identity symptoms if an employee appeared sick while on the job.

Food temperatures were also off. Beef was at 47 degrees. It should have been at 41 and below to slow bacteria growth.

Some ready to eat food was found with no date marks. Once opened, perishable food is supposed to have a date mark on it and be used within seven days of that initial date.

When you go to the grocery store, it’s likely you check the date mark on milk, that way you know how long you can use it before it spoils.

Here is the good news, Soccer Taco on Market Square has been reinspected. The initial grade of 77 is now a respectable 97.

More online: Read this week’s full health inspections [PDF]

At the high scoring restaurants this week no re-inspections will be needed.

Top Scores of the Week:

Big Kahuna Wings, 12828 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Dead End BBQ, 3621 Sutherland Avenue – Grade: 100

Taco Bell, West Town Mall – Grade: 100

Taco Bell, 411 Merchant Drive – Grade: 100

Krystal, 529 Clinton Highway – Grade: 100

Krystal, 405 Emory Road – Grade: 100

Pot Belly Sandwich Shop, 5225 Gay Street – Grade: 100

Arby’s, 4849 Broadway – Grade: 100

Domino’s Pizza, 9615 Countryside Center Lane – Grade: 100

Outback Steakhouse, 330 Peters Road – Grade: 99

Barley’s Taproom, 200 Jackson Avenue – Grade: 99

El Burro Flojo, 8079 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99

Restaurant inspections are unannounced and are conducted every six months. If you notice a problem politely mention it to the restaurant manager.