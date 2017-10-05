Man arrested after Hamblen County deputies find machine gun, meth inside stolen car

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested after deputies found bags of methamphetamine and a machine gun with the serial number filed off in a truck that was reported as stolen.

Jacob Carter, 32, was charged with several gun, drug and theft charges. Nathan Dent was also charged with possession of schedule II narcotics.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said their narcotics unit was conducting surveillance on a stolen Toyota Tundra pick-up truck that was parked at a Super 8 Hotel on Quarter Horse Trail, just off of Interstate 81. Deputies said they saw Carter exit the back door of the motel and get into the truck.

Deputies said they made contact with Carter and he said he was staying in a room at the motel with Dent and a female. Several minutes later, deputies said Dent exited the hotel and approached the truck. Deputies said they found a small amount of methamphetamine and a loaded syringe containing methamphetamine on Dent.

When they searched the truck, deputies said they found a TEC-9 9mm machine gun with the serial number filed off under the back seat of the truck. They also said they found seperate bags of methamphetamine with a total weight of 14 grams, a digital scale and several empty bags used to package drugs for resale.