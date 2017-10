LENOIR CITY (WATE) – Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider says Deborah J. Morton was convicted Thursday afternoon with 1st degree murder.

The conviction stems from the November 2013 murder of her husband Ralph F. Morton on Cattleman Drive in Loudon County.

Morton’s trial began on September 26 and ended on October 5 in a guilty verdict and a life sentence in prison.

“I’m proud of the prosecution team, the jury, and extra proud of the work that my staff did on the case,” Sheriff Tim Guider.