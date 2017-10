SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hancock County Elementary School received two grants to help improve literacy development.

The $450,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation and the $50,000 grant from the Annenberg Fund for Schools will be used for kindergarten through second-grade programs.

The Annenberg Fund grant was used to create a book room for teachers. The grant from the Walmart Foundation will be for a three-year initiative.