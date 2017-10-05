Halls boys golf team wins state championship by 26 strokes

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – The Halls High school boys golf team finished 26 strokes ahead of the competition to win its second consecutive state championship on Wednesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.

Senior Ryan Hall, a South Carolina commit, finished first individually after firing a 66 in the first round and 65 in the second to end the tournament at 13-under par.

“I don’t know if it’s sweeter but it’s a different feeling,” Ryan said. “We really feel like the best team in the state by far. Last year, it could’ve gone either way but this year just really feels like we were the best team.”

Hall’s teammate, Jake Hall, a MTSU commit, finished third overall at 7-under.

It’s a completely different feeling this year,” Jake said. “It just feels like a complete domination. I feel like we’re the best team in the state and I feel like were the best team that’s come through here in a while.

The state championship gives Halls its second in a row after winning last year by one stroke. The title also marks the fourth overall boys championship for the high school.

“Anybody can do it I mean we’re just a bunch of mediocre…we played junior pro in basketball and baseball rec league. I mean anybody, if they work hard and play enough golf, they can do it,” Ryan said.