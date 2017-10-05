Governor Haslam says he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam today issued the following statement regarding his decision on a run for U.S. Senate:

“While Crissy and I will always be grateful for all of the encouragement and support to run for the United States Senate, I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for Senate in 2018. The primary reason is that I want to remain completely focused on my job as governor. I know that being a candidate for the Senate during my last 15 months as governor would be a distraction from the task at hand. And, while I have loved being a mayor and a governor, I don’t feel the same call to run for Senate at this point. At the end of my term, I will have been in public office for 15 years. I feel like I can be most helpful in my next service as a private citizen.”