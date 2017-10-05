Cocke County inmate escapes after injuring officer

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — An inmate escaped a courthouse jail in Cocke County Thursday morning.

Ezekiel Thompson, 25, and another inmate assaulted a corrections officer around 5:45 a.m. The officer has serious injuries.

The inmates took the officer’s keys and Thompson fled on foot. The other inmate remains in custody.

Thompson is described to be a white male, 6-feet-1-inch-tall, has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped uniform.

Also, he has a cast on his left arm. Investigators say the inmate intentionally broke his arm last month in order to try to leave jail for medical reasons.

He faces charges for evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, theft over a thousand, speeding, failure to yield, failure to exercise due care and resisting arrest.

He was last seen near 8th Street.

Thompson is considered dangerous. If seen, call the Cocke County central dispatch at 423-623-3064.