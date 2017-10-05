CDC: 2 people sick from infection linked to puppies sold at Knoxville pet store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Center for Disease Control says two people in Tennessee have become sick from an outbreak of Campbylobacter infection linked to puppies sold through a Petland store in Tennessee.

There is one Petland store in Tennessee and it is located in Knoxville, just off of Kingston Pike near Cedar Bluff Road. In September, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side the outbreak was linked to the Knoxville store. The company stressed that any dog or puppy can have the germ and their policies and procedures are not to blame.

Dogs, cats and people can catch Campylobacter and the infection is typically spread to humans through contact with dog feces. The CDC adds 1.3 million people come down with the infection every year and the symptoms are generally the same for animals and humans. Symptoms appear within two to five days and include diarrhea, nausea, intestinal cramping and vomiting.

In September, the CDC said they had 39 cases of the bacterial infection linked to Petland. On Thursday, the CDC announced they have had 55 cases in 12 states with 13 people hospitalized. Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming have been linked to outbreak.

The CDC said they are continuing to investigate and will provide updates as more information is available.