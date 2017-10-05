Applebee’s offering $1 margaritas during October

(WKRG) — October is usually a month associated with beer, because of Octoberfest. But Applebee’s is hoping its customers will give margaritas a chance this month.

The restaurant is offering dollar drinks they call “Dollaritas” all month long.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s in a press release, “our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

But, even though they’re only a buck, Applebee’s asks that you don’t overdo it, “Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.”