Salvation Army accepts applications for Angel Tree program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Salvation Army is accepting applications for their Christmas assistance program.

Last year more than 1,900 children and senior citizens received Christmas gifts through the Angel Tree program. Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday between October 10 and November 2 at The Salvation Army’s office at 409 N. Broadway.

The Angel Tree program is open to children 14 and under or adults 62 and over. Applicants are encouraged to not wait until the last day, but rather to apply on one of the earlier dates. Applications for Blount and Sevier Counties will be accepted from October 23 – 28 between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1414 Sevierville Rd, Maryville and 806 W. Main St., Sevierville respectively.

Each family seeking assistance must bring ALL of the following items:

A valid identification card for applicant and all adults in the household Acceptable forms of ID: U.S. Driver’s License U.S. Passport Social Security Card State-issued Non-Drivers ID Employee or school ID U.S. Military ID

Proof of residence (Utility statement, bank statement, pay stub, etc.)

Proof of all income, earned and unearned (Pay stub, unemployment, SSI, pension, veterans, disability, food stamps, child support, AFDC, WIC, etc.).

Proof of rent, mortgage or subsidized housing.

Proof of other expenses (Car, medical, food, credit cards, loans, etc.).

All current utility statements (Electricity, water, gas, electric, cable, phone, etc.).

Birth certificates for children 14 years and under in the household and clothes sizes.

Guardians/grandparents must present custody papers.

For more information about The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, call (865) 525-9401.