Oak Ridge Fire Department to host ‘Then & Now’ parade

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Oak Ridge is celebrating its 75th anniversary. There will be a parade to honor the occasion.

The “Then and Now” parade is hosted by the Oak Ridge Fire Department Saturday. During the 1940s, the department celebrated fire prevention in October. The department hopes to continue the tradition.

The parade will start at the Central Station at 10 a.m. and end at A.K. Bissell Park. At 11 a.m. there will be displays of emergency services equipment, live music, bounce houses, safety information booths and emergency services demonstrations at the park.

For more information, visit the anniversary website.