National Taco Day: Where to get free and discounted tacos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You don’t have to wait for Taco Tuesday to get deals on tacos. Wednesday, October 4, is National Taco Day and several restaurants are marking the day with free tacos and specials.
Taco Bell
At participating locations the chain has a special “National Taco Day gift set.” For five dollars, you can get a Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and a Crunch Taco “gift wrapped” in a limited edition wrapper and specially boxed.
Chuy’s
Crispy beef tacos are $1 with any order at participating location. You can also get $1 off mexican beer. If you dress up like a taco, you earn a free meal.
Blaze Pizza
Not an official National Taco Day deal, but Blaze Pizza has a pop-up pizza party after 4 p.m. Wednesday for their annual Noncon4mist Day with $4 pizzas at 200 locations. Customers will also receive $4 off a pizza and drink during a future visit.
Qdoba
Promotion: If you are a member of the Champs tier of their rewards program, you can get 1,000 bonus points if you eat at Qdoba on National Taco Day.
Applebee’s
Although not specifically for National Taco Day, the casual restaurant’s ongoing promotion for $1 margaritas could be another way to celebrate the occasion.