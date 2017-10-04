National Taco Day: Where to get free and discounted tacos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You don’t have to wait for Taco Tuesday to get deals on tacos. Wednesday, October 4, is National Taco Day and several restaurants are marking the day with free tacos and specials.

Taco Bell

At participating locations the chain has a special “National Taco Day gift set.” For five dollars, you can get a Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and a Crunch Taco “gift wrapped” in a limited edition wrapper and specially boxed.

Celebrate #NationalTacoDay with our Taco Day Gift Set. 4 classic tacos for $5, including a Crunchy Taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco. Available today only. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8TIUDs9Nsu — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2017

Chuy’s

Crispy beef tacos are $1 with any order at participating location. You can also get $1 off mexican beer. If you dress up like a taco, you earn a free meal.

#NationalTacoDay is finally here! Enjoy $1 off Mexican Beer All-Day! Plus, add a crispy beef taco to any order for only $1. pic.twitter.com/JIBjRZuwyP — Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) October 4, 2017

Blaze Pizza

Not an official National Taco Day deal, but Blaze Pizza has a pop-up pizza party after 4 p.m. Wednesday for their annual Noncon4mist Day with $4 pizzas at 200 locations. Customers will also receive $4 off a pizza and drink during a future visit.

Qdoba

Promotion: If you are a member of the Champs tier of their rewards program, you can get 1,000 bonus points if you eat at Qdoba on National Taco Day.

Hey, Champs! Earn 1,000 bonus points for any purchase on October 4 in celebration of #NationalTacoDay. pic.twitter.com/H7bmTjljrm — Qdoba (@qdoba) October 2, 2017

Applebee’s

Although not specifically for National Taco Day, the casual restaurant’s ongoing promotion for $1 margaritas could be another way to celebrate the occasion.

Live every day like it's #NationalTacoDay, but today especially, because it is National Taco Day. — Applebee's (@Applebees) October 4, 2017