Man charged with indecent exposure involving Knox County students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was charged for indecent exposure in a case involving Knox County students.

Investigators say Kevin Murphy pulled up next to a Knox County school bus on Sept. 11. The bus was traveling on Washington Pike near Interstate-640 around 7:40 a.m.

According to a teacher’s aide, Murphy exposed himself and began masturbating while looking at students and adults on the bus.

The report says when the suspect realized he was being watched, he continued and started winking.

The witness claims the suspect followed the bus before cutting it off near a bus stop. The suspect pulled over and started watching students get on the bus.

When officers were able to find the suspect, he told people that he was driving home from work and was in the area of the incident at the time of the report.