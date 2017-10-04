Man accused of running Sevier County prostitution blackmail scheme

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Grand Jury in Sevier County has returned indictments for money laundering and sex trafficking against Tyler Michael Svedberg.

Svedberg is accused of selling sex with a prostitute from October 2016 to March 2017. After the person had sex with the prostitute, Svedberg is accused of threatening to expose them to their family or personal contacts.

According to the indictment, he was able to get money using blackmail and extortion. He also used the money to fund his commissary account at the Sevier County Jail.