Long list of events at Tennessee Theatre in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Theatre has a long list of events planned for the month of October.

On Wednesday, October 4, the theatre will host Peppa Pig’s Surprise, a show for the whole family full of singing, dancing and surprises.

The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors” album in its entirety on Friday, October 6.

Worship leader Kari Jobe will perform songs from her recent album on Sunday, October 8.

Monday, October 9, is an Evening With Leslie Odom Jr., a multi-talented performer who was most recently seen in “Hamilton” on Broadway for which he won a Tony Award.

A sold out screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show is scheduled for Saturday, October 21. Those attending are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character for a chance to win door prices from 10 to 11 p.m. The screening starts at 11:15 p.m., complete with a live shadow cast leading fans in audience participation.

Third Eye Blind performs on Thursday, October 26, while Friday, October 27 features Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt.

Costumes and Classic Cartoons is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free open house includes a short reel of Looney Tunes cartoons, music from the Mighty Wurlitzer, face painting and dressing room tours. Children 12 and under are invited to wear family-friendly Halloween costumes.

The Price Is Right Live returns to the Tennessee Theatre on Wednesday, November 1. The hit interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show, giving eligible people the chance to win glamorous prizes. The evening performance is sold out, but limited tickets are still available for the matinee at 3 p.m.

For more information on events and tickets, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.