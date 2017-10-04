Knoxville’s Market Square named ‘Great Public Space’ by American Planning Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Downtown Knoxville’s Market Square was named as one of the Great Public Spaces in America by the American Planning Association.
Fifteen locations were honored in October as a part of the 2017 Great Places Designees. The APA says the locations “celebrate stories of exemplary planning that has resulted in stronger, healthier, and more just communities.”
The APA says Market Square “is a testament to the effectiveness of community-driven planning and how a mix of uses and historic preservation can work together to revitalize an area.”
The association mentions the annual ice rink, Movies on the Square, the farmer’s markets and “First Friday” for helping make the public space great.
The association says a great public space not only is a gathering spot for a community but also:
- Promotes human contact and social activities
- Is safe, welcoming and accommodating for all users
- Has design and architectural features that are visually interesting
- Promotes community involvement
- Reflects the local culture or history
- Relates well to bordering uses
- Is well maintained
- Has a unique or special character