Knoxville’s Market Square named ‘Great Public Space’ by American Planning Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Downtown Knoxville’s Market Square was named as one of the Great Public Spaces in America by the American Planning Association.

Fifteen locations were honored in October as a part of the 2017 Great Places Designees. The APA says the locations “celebrate stories of exemplary planning that has resulted in stronger, healthier, and more just communities.”

The APA says Market Square “is a testament to the effectiveness of community-driven planning and how a mix of uses and historic preservation can work together to revitalize an area.”

The association mentions the annual ice rink, Movies on the Square, the farmer’s markets and “First Friday” for helping make the public space great.

The association says a great public space not only is a gathering spot for a community but also:

Promotes human contact and social activities

Is safe, welcoming and accommodating for all users

Has design and architectural features that are visually interesting

Promotes community involvement

Reflects the local culture or history

Relates well to bordering uses

Is well maintained

Has a unique or special character