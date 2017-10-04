Knoxville groups to host candlelight vigil for Las Vegas victims

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville organizations are coming together to remember the Las Vegas attack victims.

Fifty-nine people died from the shooting and hundreds were injured.

The candlelight vigil will be held at Charles Krutch Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Moms Deman Action for Gun Sense in America, the Women’s March Coalition of East Tennessee, the Knox Blue Dots, Indivisible of Knoxville and Indivisible of East Tennessee want the event to be a time of mourning, reflecting, praying and meditation.

 

 

