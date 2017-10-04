Knox County in-school flu vaccination clinics underway

Published:
Susan Brown
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Flu shot clinics began this week in Knox County Schools via the Knox County Health Department.

Phase one started this week with phase two set for November and December. Children under the age of 9 who have not had at least two flu vaccinations in their lifetimes should have two doses separated by at least 28 days to be fully protected. Those second doses are administered during phase two.

Children who miss their school’s date can be taken by a parent or guardian to any health department location.

Only the injectable vaccine is being offered, not the nasal mist, after last year the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended not to use the mist because of a decline in effectiveness over time.

More online: In-school vaccination clinics

 

