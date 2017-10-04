Knox County in-school flu vaccination clinics underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Flu shot clinics began this week in Knox County Schools via the Knox County Health Department.

Phase one started this week with phase two set for November and December. Children under the age of 9 who have not had at least two flu vaccinations in their lifetimes should have two doses separated by at least 28 days to be fully protected. Those second doses are administered during phase two.

Children who miss their school’s date can be taken by a parent or guardian to any health department location.

Only the injectable vaccine is being offered, not the nasal mist, after last year the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended not to use the mist because of a decline in effectiveness over time.

