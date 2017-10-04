Explosion reported at Eastman Chemical in Kingsport

WJHL Published: Updated:
(Photo: WJHL)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – An explosion was reported in Kingsport at the Eastman Chemical Company Wednesday.

The plant says a there was a process upset in the coal gasification area of the manufacturing site. The upset caused a loud noise and a visible plume.

No injuries were reported.

Employees are sheltered in place and the area is being secured.

People near the area are encouraged to stay indoors and turn off HVAC systems.

A Kingsport City School spokesperson said schools have been ordered to shelter in place.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s