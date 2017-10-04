City accepting applications for affordable housing development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville created an Affordable Housing Fund to help increase the number of affordable rental units for people and families with modest incomes.

The $2 million fund will begin accepting applications from developers seeking to construct or redevelop affordable housing units.

“Knoxville has lost hundreds of affordable units in recent years,” Mayor Rogero said. “Our goal with the fund is to increase the supply and long-term availability of rental housing options for persons with modest incomes by incentivizing the development of quality affordable rental units.”

According to the mayor, rising rental prices have out-priced many moderate- to low-income earners.

“Since the mortgage crisis of 2008, more families, particularly those with modest incomes, are in the rental housing market and the increased demand for affordable rental housing has surpassed the supply,” said Becky Wade, Community Development Director. “The new Affordable Housing Fund is intended to incentivize the development of new affordable housing in Knoxville”.

Applications and more information can be found on the city’s website.