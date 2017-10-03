Woman injured during car theft at shopping center near UT campus

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s car, knocking her to the ground in the process, at a shopping center near the University of Tennessee campus.

Officers were called to University Commons shopping center just before 5 p.m. Tuesday where a woman said she had just parked her 2014 Honda Civic in the parking garage when she was approached by a man. The man did not have a weapon, but got into the woman’s vehicle and backed out.

The open car door knocked the victim onto the the pavement. She was taken to UT Medical Center to be checked out for a minor head injury.

The suspect is described as a tall black male wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. The investigation is ongoing.

