WATE 6 On Your Side wears pearls, bowties to bring awareness to neonatal abstinence syndrome

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is joining the Metro Drug Coalition to help bring awareness for neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).

The WATE team will be wearing pearls and bowties Friday for babies with NAS.

The condition occurs in newborns who have opioid-abusing mothers. Newborns go through withdrawal from narcotic exposure. NAD can happen within hours to weeks of birth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 86 percent of pregnancies are unintended among women who abuse opioids. That makes up for nearly 50 percent of all pregnancies in the United States.

Symptoms of NAS can include hyperactivity of the central and automatic nervous systems, uncoordinated sucking reflexes leading to poor feeding, increased irritability and high-pitched crying.

For more information on NAS, visit BornDrugFreeTN.com.