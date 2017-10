WATE 6 On Your Side, Q100.3 to help collect donations for Hurricane Maria victims at Ingles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ingles Markets and the United States Army are teaming up with East Tennessee media organizations to collect supplies for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

WATE 6 On Your Side and Q100.3 will be helping collect donations all week at five Ingles stores.

Locations:

Tuesday: 7466 Oak Ridge Highway (Q100.3, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Wednesday: 7220 Norris Freeway, NE, Crossroads S/C (WATE, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Thursday: 11847 Kingston Pike (Q100.3, noon to 2 p.m. and WATE, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Friday: 215 Cedar Land (WATE, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Sunday, 430 Emory Road (Q100.3, noon to 3 p.m.)