Suspect on the run after clerk held at gunpoint in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A convenience store employee was held at gunpoint in Blount County

Investigators say the incident happened at Kenjo Market, 4228 Airport Highway, in Alcoa.

The clerk was held at gunpoint by a suspect. The suspect demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described to be a black male and was seen in surveillance photos.

If anyone has information, contact the Alcoa Police Department at 865-380-4959.

