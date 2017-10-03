Suspect on the run after clerk held at gunpoint in Alcoa

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Alcoa Police Department)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A convenience store employee was held at gunpoint in Blount County

Investigators say the incident happened at Kenjo Market, 4228 Airport Highway, in Alcoa.

The clerk was held at gunpoint by a suspect. The suspect demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described to be a black male and was seen in surveillance photos.

If anyone has information, contact the Alcoa Police Department at 865-380-4959.

Photos: Suspect on the run after clerk held at gunpoint in Alcoa

 

