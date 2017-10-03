ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A convenience store employee was held at gunpoint in Blount County
Investigators say the incident happened at Kenjo Market, 4228 Airport Highway, in Alcoa.
The clerk was held at gunpoint by a suspect. The suspect demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect is described to be a black male and was seen in surveillance photos.
If anyone has information, contact the Alcoa Police Department at 865-380-4959.
Photos: Suspect on the run after clerk held at gunpoint in Alcoa
