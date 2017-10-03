Retired Navy SEAL to speak at Best of Blount 2017

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Blount Partnership)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A retired Navy SEAL will speak at Best of Blount 2017.

The event will take place Nov. 14 at the Clayton Center for the Arts.

Retired Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell is the author of the book “Lone Survivor.” The book shares the stories of SEAL team members assigned to Operation Red Wing.

There will be awards given to members of the community for Philanthropist of the Year, Community Impact, Bright Future, Business of the Year, First Responder and Tourism.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online or by calling the Clayton Center for the Arts Ticket Office at 865-981-8590.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s