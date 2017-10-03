Retired Navy SEAL to speak at Best of Blount 2017

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A retired Navy SEAL will speak at Best of Blount 2017.

The event will take place Nov. 14 at the Clayton Center for the Arts.

Retired Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell is the author of the book “Lone Survivor.” The book shares the stories of SEAL team members assigned to Operation Red Wing.

There will be awards given to members of the community for Philanthropist of the Year, Community Impact, Bright Future, Business of the Year, First Responder and Tourism.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online or by calling the Clayton Center for the Arts Ticket Office at 865-981-8590.