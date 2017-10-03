Navy identifies pilots killed in plane crash in Tellico Plains

Related Coverage Navy: 2 pilots dead after military plane crash near Tellico Plains

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. Navy has identified the two pilots killed when their aircraft crashed in East Tennessee on Sunday.

The Navy says Lt. Patrick L. Ruth, 31, of Metairie, Louisiana; and Lt. J.G. Wallace E. Burch, 25, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, died when their T-45C aircraft went down in the Cherokee National Forest in Tellico Plains.

Both pilots were assigned to the “Eagles” of Training Squadron 7 based at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi. Ruth was in the Navy for nine years and a member of VT-7 since 2015. Burch had been in the Navy for nearly three years and had been with VT-7 since 2016

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the mishap.