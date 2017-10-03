Middle Tenn. organization to help father reunite with son shot in Vegas attack

WKRN Published:
Investigators work the scene Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community outreach center in Middle Tennessee is raising money to help a dad whose son was shot during the Las Vegas concert attack.

Jason McMillan was shot twice in the chest, according to Big Sandy Christian Community Outreach Center Minister Greg Hauck.

Hauck said McMillian is in serious but stable condition.

The victim’s father, Mike, is a volunteer at the center. He helps deliver meals to homes every day.

After attending a prayer service Monday for victim Sonny Melton, Mike discovered his son was also shot.

Mike is disabled and recovering from cancer treatment.

Hauck says the father’s plane ticket and hotel costs are covered. However, he will need money for other costs while visiting his son.

The center plans to create an account to help the family.

For more information, visit the center’s website.

 

