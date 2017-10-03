Knoxville family with Puerto Rico ties recounts not knowing if family was safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For families with ties to Puerto Rico, the last two weeks have been spent waiting.

“They don’t have any cash. They don’t have water. They don’t have food,” said Hiram Morales, a Knoxville resident who was born and raised in Puerto Rico.

Hiram’s parents and grandparents live in Puerto Rico and it took five days after Hurricane Maria made landfall to hear from them after they lost service and power.

“It’s frightening. We’ve been there. We grew up there. It’s not the same Puerto Rico since we’ve been there,” said Hiram Morales.

His wife Erica was born and raised in Puerto Rico, too. The two lived just two hours a part, but only met in East Tennessee where they both went to school. Erica Morales hasn’t spoken with her grandparents since the hurricane.

“It’s not the Puerto Rico that you grew up in. It’s a new Puerto Rico. It’s a new reality,” said Erica Morales.

Her mother, who lives in Puerto Rico, sent her a video of her grandparents to let her know they’re safe.

Now, the couple want to help in any way they can. They’re part of a larger group, East Tennessee for Puerto Rico. The goal is to help their hometowns in any way they can.

“It’s the aftermath, it’s the people that need special care,” said Hiram Morales.

The group has three drop-off spots in East Tennessee where they’re taking donations like emergency supplies, non perishable food items, and construction tools.

Remote Area Medical: 2200 Stock Creek Blvd. Rockford, TN 37853 Accepting donations Mon. to Fri. 8:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Park West Church Dutch Valley: 1416 Breda Drive Knoxville, TN 37918 Accepting donations Mon-Thurs. 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tennessee Valley Universalist Unitarian Church: 2931 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN Accepting donations Saturday only October 7 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

