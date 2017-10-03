Knox County elementary school principal moves office to the roof

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A principal is taking his job to new heights.

Principal Jamie Cantrill promised students and parents at Blue Grass Elementary school that if they surpassed the school’s goal of selling 3,000 coupon books, he would move his office to the roof of the school. School get to keep $8 from each coupon book they sell. Many schools spend the money on technology for the classroom.

On Tuesday, the school announced they had surpassed their goal, posting a video of Cantrill with his office on the roof.

“Check out Mr. Cantrill and his office ‘with a view,'” wrote the school. “Hey Marco’s Pizza, you do deliver roof-side, right?”

About two hours later, the school announced that Marco’s had indeed delivered. Principal Cantrill is seen posing with a pizza delivery guy from Marco’s on the top of the school’s roof.