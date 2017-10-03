Gov. Haslam says ‘intention’ is ‘end of week’ on Senate race decision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After paying homage to a West Tennessean killed in the Las Vegas shooting, Governor Bill Haslam said Monday in Jackson, Tennessee, his “intention is to make a decision by the end of the week” about running for Bob Corker’s U.S. Senate seat.

When asked about it last week, after Corker said he would not seek a third term, the governor indicated that he did not have an exact timetable, but “won’t stretch it out forever.”

While saying he and his wife Chrissy “continue to think and pray” about the decision, numerous Republican party affiliates have indicated the governor has spent a lot of time talking to close associates about what he should do.

Many within the party say the governor is getting heavy pressure from Washington Republican leadership to run for Corker’s seat.

Among those who may or may not wait for the governor’s decision is Middle Tennessee congressional member Marsha Blackburn.

Previous story: Gov. Haslam considering U.S. Senate run

There are indications she was ready to announce her decision early this week no matter what the governor does, but has held off because of the Las Vegas massacre.

“I don’t think Marsha doesn’t run because of Haslam and I don’t think Haslam doesn’t run because of Marsha,” said conservative commentator Steve Gill. “But I think a lot of other people don’t run if they both get in.”

Gill said he thinks that would include former West Tennessee congressional member Stephen Fincher, who shares much of the same conservative base as Blackburn.

If Blackburn does get in the Senate race, State Senator Mark Green is expected to be among the first to jump in the race for her seat.

“You are going to see a lot of dominoes fall once you see the governor and Marsha Blackburn make their decisions,” added Gill.

Corker’s announced retirement after 2018 has also energized several Democrats who say they are thinking about running for the seat.

They include Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and Nashville State Senator Jeff Yarbro.

Nashville attorney James Mackler has already announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Corker’s seat.