Garth Brooks posts video message to victims of Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Garth Brooks took to Facebook to speak about the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Nearly 60 people were killed and over 500 injured by a lone gunman during a Jason Aldean concert Sunday Night.

The world of country music has been pulling together to show support for the victims, with stars sending out condolences on social media and creation of the Music City Cares Fund.

“So lot of bad things. What I saw? So lot of courage, so lot of love,” Brooks’ message began. “Can’t thank the women and men in blue enough, can’t thank the firefighters, the EMTs, the hospital’s staff, everybody, the volunteers.”

He continued, “Very proud of how the audience handled itself, the way people were laying down on other people to protect them. Just proud. Character flows in country music, all our love to the victims, to the victims’ families, to the band and crews. Tough.”