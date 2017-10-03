Downtown Knoxville’s historic AJ Building to become boutique hotel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett’s office said the county plans to award the sale and redevelopment of the A.J. Building to BNA Associates, LLC in Nashville.

BNA Associates, LLC developer Philip Welker said he plans to turn the historic building into a 94-room boutique hotel with 75 residences, a rooftop social space and space for shops and restaurants. While doing research for his proposal, Welker said he heard from a lot of people in the Knoxville-area that wanted a roof-top outdoor bar, so that is one of the items he added to the project.

The proposed purchase price of the building is $6 million. The county said they estimate the redevelopment will generate approximately 100 permanent jobs and over $1.5 million in sales and hotel/motel tax revenue, with an initial investment of $43 million.

“Getting the Andrew Johnson Building back on the tax rolls has been a priority for me since I took office as Knox County Mayor,” said Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. “This proposal shows that there is real interest is seeing this property redeveloped and put to a higher and better use that creates jobs, boosts our local economy and generates revenue for our schools and infrastructure.”

The Andrew Johnson Building was originally home to the Andrew Johnson Hotel, which opened in 1929. The AJ Hotel saw guests ranging from presidents and other political leaders to celebrities. Knox County purchased the 18-story building in 1991.

The building currently houses Knox County School’s administrative offices. Mayor Burchett announced in April that his office planned to move the offices to another location. Mayor Burchett’s office said they are still working on finding a new location.

“The intent to award is only one piece of a complicated process,” said Mayor Burchett. “If we are going to ever see the AJ Building back in the hands of the private sector, we have to find a location to house the administrative offices of the Knox County Schools. That is a significant challenge, and we will continue working on it.”

BNA Associates says they focus on developing unique urban projects. Some of their recent projects include the Oliver Hotel and Peter Kern Library in Knoxville’s Market Square and SoBro Guest House in Nashville.

