Chimney Tops Trail to reopen in Smokies for 1st time since wildfire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A portion of the Chimney Tops Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is reopening this week for the first time since last year’s devastating wildfires.

The entire trail has been closed since the Chimney Tops 2 fire in November. The trail will reopen on Friday to a newly developed observation point. Park officials say the extended closure has allowed the trail crew to design and develop a section of trail to provide a safe gathering area for hikers to enjoy views of Mt. LeConte and the Chimney Tops.

The top quarter mile of the trail to the Chimney Tops themselves was heavily damaged in the fire and will remain closed until further notice due to safety concerns. Hikers must remain within the open section and not explore beyond the closed area. Park staff will be monitoring the area as rain, freeze and thaw cycles, and wind events continue to change the landscape. If the ground is deemed to be safe and stabilized enough at some point, the park will consider rehabilitated the area.

Funding for the trail project came from donations from people all across the country to the Friends of the Smokies’ Fire Relief Fund.