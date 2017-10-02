West Tennessee man among Las Vegas concert attack victims

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Courtesy: Dr. Heather Gulish Melton via WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A  West Tennessee man was among 50 people killed in the mass shooting at an outdoor country music concert in  Las Vegas Sunday night.

Sonny Melton, 29, of Paris was with his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Dr. Gulish Melton posted on Facebook that she lost her “true love and knight in shining armor” and asked for time.

Melton was a registered nurse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

