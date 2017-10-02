WATE 6 On Your Side team to pump gas at Pilot stations for United Way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers will be seeing familiar faces when stopping at Pilot gas stations this week.

Knoxville celebrities, including the WATE 6 On Your Side team, elected officials and more will be pumping gas for customers.

Pilot will donate 5 cents of every gallon of gasoline sold and 10 cents of every dollar spent in the store to the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

“Pilot Pumpers has grown significantly throughout the past 25 years, and each year I’m increasingly impressed by the generosity of the local celebrities who are willing to donate their time to benefit the United Way of Greater Knoxville,” said Pilot founder Jim Haslam. “We encourage everyone to fuel up at Pilot and help us give back to an organization that gives so much to our community.”

The fundraiser is the single-largest special event for the United Way’s annual campaign.