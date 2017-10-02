University of Tennessee hold open house at forensic anthropology center

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee’s forensic anthropology center helps people better understand human decomposition. Their work helps law enforcement do everything from solving crimes to identifying human remains.

Sunday, the center held a community open house so that visitors could look at their work first-hand. The open house marked the 35th anniversary of the center’s body donation program and the 30th anniversary of the forensic center.

The center’s director, Dawnie Steadman, said she hopes the open house will show people what forensic anthropologists actually do, not just what people see on television. The open house had activities for all ages. Guests could learn how to estimate the age of a skeleton, how to estimate the sex of remains and about the science behind forensic anthropology.

PHOTOS: UT Forensic Anthropology Center Open House

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s