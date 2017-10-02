University of Tennessee hold open house at forensic anthropology center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee’s forensic anthropology center helps people better understand human decomposition. Their work helps law enforcement do everything from solving crimes to identifying human remains.

Sunday, the center held a community open house so that visitors could look at their work first-hand. The open house marked the 35th anniversary of the center’s body donation program and the 30th anniversary of the forensic center.

The center’s director, Dawnie Steadman, said she hopes the open house will show people what forensic anthropologists actually do, not just what people see on television. The open house had activities for all ages. Guests could learn how to estimate the age of a skeleton, how to estimate the sex of remains and about the science behind forensic anthropology.

