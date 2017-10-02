TMZ: Tom Petty found unconscious, in cardiac arrest

UPDATE: TMZ reports Petty has been taken off life support.

LOS ANGELES (WATE) – Legendary musician Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports paramedics rushed to his home in Malibu and were able to get a pulse. Petty, 66, was rushed to hospital where TMZ sources report he is on life support. His current condition is unknown, but it was critical when he was taken to the hospital.

Petty became famous in 1978 with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and their hit song “Breakdown.”

