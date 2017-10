KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being shutout by Georgia on Saturday, the University of Tennessee Volunteers will be able to recuperate during their bye week.

It’s been 23 years since the Vols have been shutout during a game. Georgia steamrolled its way to a 41-0 win at Neyland Stadium.

On Saturday, Georgia was ranked No. 7 and are now No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Vols have not won a game against a top 10 school since 2008.

Tennessee will play South Carolina in at Neyland Oct. 14.