McMinn County child missing; Warrants out for father’s arrest

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) — A seven-year-old child is missing after investigators say his father took him from a McMinn County school.

McMinn County sheriff says Jared Lackey,29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado took his son Kaden from Mountain View School Monday morning in Ooltewah.

According to ABC-affiliate WTVC, there was an incident in which Jared Lakey forced his estranged wife and family into a vehicle and threatened to take them to California.

There are active arrest warrants on Jared Lackey for kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with 911. There is also an order of protection against Jared Lackey.

Jared Lackey is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe he is driving a charcoal gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with the Colorado license plate YQU091.

Kaden is 4-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 50-pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Spiderman shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He wears black-rimmed eyeglasses with lime green earpieces.

If you have any information, contact the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office at 423-745-5620.