Knoxville police canvas neighborhood, hope to get new leads in 2015 cold case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department said they are hoping to get new leads in the unsolved murder of Kameron Mills.

Mills, 20, was found dead outside of an empty house located at 2029 Goforth Avenue on September 20, 2015. His body was found by some children near a home in East Knoxville. Mills was a 2013 graduate of Fulton High School and Knoxville police still haven’t made any arrests in the case.

Police said investigators, officers and cadets will re-canvas the neighborhood near where Mills was found dead, speak to residents and hand out flyers to try to get a break in the case.

Previous story: