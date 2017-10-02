Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman, infant

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Melissa Irwin (Left) and her grandson, four-month-old Adam Johnson, Jr. (Right), Knox County Sheriff's Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and her infant grandson.

The sheriff’s office says Melissa Irwin, 51, last contacted her family on Sunday night. Investigators said Irwin left her home with her grandson, four-month-old Adam Johnson, Jr. and said she was going to the store. At around 8:00 p.m., the sheriff’s office said she was contacted by her family and told them she had just left the Walmart on Clinton Highway and was on her way home.

Irwin has a diminished mental capacity, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Irwin has custody of the infant.

Deputies said Irwin is described as a white female, 5’0”, 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing a white and grey striped shirt, blue jean leggings, tennis shoes and wire frame glasses. The infant is 14 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

FILE PHOTO: Black Ford Focus (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Irwin left in a black 2012 four-door Ford Focus bearing Tennessee license plate 2C86W4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

 

