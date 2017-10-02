Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman, infant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and her infant grandson.

The sheriff’s office says Melissa Irwin, 51, last contacted her family on Sunday night. Investigators said Irwin left her home with her grandson, four-month-old Adam Johnson, Jr. and said she was going to the store. At around 8:00 p.m., the sheriff’s office said she was contacted by her family and told them she had just left the Walmart on Clinton Highway and was on her way home.

Irwin has a diminished mental capacity, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Irwin has custody of the infant.

Deputies said Irwin is described as a white female, 5’0”, 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing a white and grey striped shirt, blue jean leggings, tennis shoes and wire frame glasses. The infant is 14 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Irwin left in a black 2012 four-door Ford Focus bearing Tennessee license plate 2C86W4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.