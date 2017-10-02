Jury begins deliberations in Tyler Enix sentencing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The jury has started deliberations for the sentencing of a Knoxville man found guilty of stabbing his ex-wife to death.

Tyler Enix was found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. A jury found him guilty of stabbing his ex-wife, Kimberly Enix, nearly 50 times in her Fountain City home in 2015.

Previous story: Jury finds Tyler Enix guilty of premeditated 1st degree murder of ex-wife

The jury will have to decide whether Tyler Enix will be given a life sentence or a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have asked the jury to give Tyler Enix a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

